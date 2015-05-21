BRIEF-Conforama buys 17 pct stake in Showroomprive
* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE
May 21 Global Cosmed SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to recommend 2015-2017 dividend payout at 40 pct of net profit from a previous financial year provided that the consolidated net debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio will be not bigger than 2.5
* Taking into account the above, the company will recommend to its shareholders FY 2014 dividend of 0.1 zloty per share, 3,553,331 zlotys ($967,000) in total
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6746 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE
BARCELONA, May 12 Force India, who use Mercedes engines, would be against the German manufacturer helping Honda to improve their Formula One power units, the team's deputy principal Bob Fernley said on Friday.