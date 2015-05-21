May 21 Global Cosmed SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to recommend 2015-2017 dividend payout at 40 pct of net profit from a previous financial year provided that the consolidated net debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio will be not bigger than 2.5

* Taking into account the above, the company will recommend to its shareholders FY 2014 dividend of 0.1 zloty per share, 3,553,331 zlotys ($967,000) in total

