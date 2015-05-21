May 21 BHF Kleinwort Benson Group
* Says Q1 total operating income for group increased by 7
percent year-on-year and amounting to 99.6 million euros
($110.58 million)
* Reports 10.9 million euros adjusted operating profit for
Q1
* Says capital position is strong with a Tier 1 capital
ratio of 16 percent
* Assets under management (AuM) reported at March 31 rise by
11 percent (5.7 billion euros) to 58.7 billion euros from 54.2
billion euros at end of March 31, 2014
* Remains on track to deliver its targets for 2017
* Says to be close to finalising a strategic partnership
with firm to launch digital private banking platform by Q2 of
2016
Source text: bit.ly/1dm6ynV
($1 = 0.9007 euros)
