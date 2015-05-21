BRIEF-Conforama buys 17 pct stake in Showroomprive
* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE
May 21 Tugcelik Aluminyum :
* Signs agreement with Mahle Behr to produce parts for Man
* Sees 8.5 million euros ($9.43 million) export from the project
* Plans to start serial production in 2017
* Life of the project is 10 years and will make 1 CNC machine investment for the project
