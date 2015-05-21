May 21 Altus TFI SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its management will propose to its shareholders spending 32.5 million zlotys ($8.9 million), which equals to 90% of the FY 2014 net profit, either on FY 2014 dividend payments or share repurchase

