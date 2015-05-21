BRIEF-ACASTA ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ECN AVIATION FOR $22.5 MLN
* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO 2017 EARNINGS
May 21 Altus TFI SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its management will propose to its shareholders spending 32.5 million zlotys ($8.9 million), which equals to 90% of the FY 2014 net profit, either on FY 2014 dividend payments or share repurchase
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6680 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO 2017 EARNINGS
* picks Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs as advisers for an upcoming capital increase and planned bad debt sales Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)