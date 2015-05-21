BRIEF-Conforama buys 17 pct stake in Showroomprive
* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE
May 21 VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Joao Manuel Pisco de Castro had been appointed as chairman of the board of directors (CEO) at the annual shareholders' general meeting
* Lazaro Ferreira de Sousa was appointed as vice-chairman
BARCELONA, May 12 Force India, who use Mercedes engines, would be against the German manufacturer helping Honda to improve their Formula One power units, the team's deputy principal Bob Fernley said on Friday.