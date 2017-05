May 21 Asgaard Group A/S :

* H1 net sales 11.8 million Danish crowns ($1.76 million) versus 16.6 million crowns year ago

* H1 EBVAT 3.8 million crowns versus 4.4 million crowns year ago

* H1 pre-tax loss 398,000 crowns versus loss 2.5 million crowns year ago

* Lowers 2014/2015 outlook and expects a result before adjustments between break-even and loss of 5 million Danish crowns

($1 = 6.6858 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)