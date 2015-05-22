May 22 Wielton SA :
* Said on Thursday that it signed an agreement to buy 65.31
percent of Fruehauf Expansion SAS for 9.5 million euros($10.6
million)
* The agreement was signed with MBO Capital 2 FCPR which
owned the controlling stake in the acquired company
* Also plans to buy remining 34.69 pct of Fruehauf Expansion
SAS
* Signed a put and call agreement with Francis Doblin and
led by him Dauphine Investissements, the acquired company's
minority shareholders, to acquire the remaining stake for 6.6
million euros plus margin
* The put option can be exercised by the minority
shareholders within 6 months after Dauphine Investissements and
Francis Doblin stop managing the acquired company and up to 60
days after Dec. 31, 2017
* The call option can be exercised by Wielton within 60 days
once the put option expires
* Signed a credit agreement with BGZ BNP Paribas SA
and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego for a loan of 15.55 million
euros of which 6.28 million euros was used to pay for the
acquisition
* Fruehauf Expansion SAS produces trailers and semitrailers,
and owns over 40 pct of the French semitrailers market share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8976 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)