U.S. chief justice appoints New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
May 22 NPG Technology SA :
* Said on Thursday it had informed the Commercial Court of Madrid that the company started negotiations with creditors on its debt restructuring under pre-insolvency proceeding(article 5bis of the Insolvency Law 22/2003)
* To date, NPG debt with financial institutions ascends to about 9.3 million euros ($10.4 million)
* The main shareholder has personal guarantees given to financial institutions by NPG for a total amount of 4.5 million euros
* NPG is in negotiations with potential national and international investors in order to complete a transaction that will accelerate the exit from the pre-insolvency proceedings
* As a result of a recent review, company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11