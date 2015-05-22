BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 22 Linedata Services SA :
* Trading on ordinary shares issued by Linedata Services is suspended on Euronext Paris as of May 22
* Linedata Services trading suspended at the request of the company, pending the publication of a press release and until further notice
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT