May 22 The World Food Programme will deliver a
cargo of Iranian aid for Yemen once the ship carrying it reaches
Djibouti's port, the U.N agency said on Friday.
Earlier this week Tehran agreed to an international
inspection of the vessel, the Iran Shahed, ending a potential
showdown with Saudi-led forces who are enforcing inspections on
ships entering Yemeni ports, saying they want to stop arms
reaching Houthi rebels.
The voyage had threatened to escalate a regional
confrontation over Yemen. Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Muslim
allies have carried out almost two months of air raids on Houthi
fighters it says are armed by Shi'ite power Iran. Tehran
dismisses the allegation.
The Iran Shahed was anchored in Djibouti waters not far from
the port on Friday, Reuters ship tracking data showed. It was
previously bound for the Yemeni Red Sea port of Hodaida.
"As for the ship, it has not docked yet in Djibouti - not
before Saturday, I understand," WFP spokeswoman Abeer Etefa
said.
"The cargo of the ship will be handed over to WFP in
Djibouti and will be transferred to WFP-chartered vessels for
shipment to the Yemeni ports of Hodaida and/or (the southern
port city of) Aden, where it will be delivered to humanitarian
partners on the ground for distribution."
Etefa said the WFP had been told the 2,500 tonne cargo
included supplies of rice, flour, canned fish, medicine, water,
tents and blankets.
