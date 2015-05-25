BRIEF-United Game Tech: gross proceeds of EUR 1.34 mln from capital increase
* Said on Friday realizes another successful capital increase
May 25 Olidata SpA :
* Reported on Friday that Marco Sangiorgi was appointed new General Manager
* Mirko Bertaccini to become Chief Financial Officer from June
* Said former General Manager, Alberto Colombo, was appointed New Business Developer
* Says it has named Kazuhiro Takeuchi as the new President of the company, to replace Kenji Itani, the current Chairman of the Board in the company