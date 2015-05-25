May 25 PartnerTech AB :

* Board unanimously recommends PartnerTech's shareholders to accept Scanfil's offer

* Total value of offer amounts to about 443 million Swedish crowns ($52.71 million)

* Scanfil states that expected annual cost synergies are estimated to amount to a minimum of 5 million euros and expected to be fully reached approximately in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4051 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)