May 25 Linedata Services SA :

* Reported on Friday that the company Amanaat SAS (Amanaat), Anvaraly Jiva and his family, and several managers of the company (Consortium) concluded the acquisition of shares off-market block Linedata Services representing approximately 7.36 percent of the share capital of the company (allowing the Consortium to hold the majority of voting rights)

* The price was 25 euros ($27.5) per share and the stake was acquired from certain institutional investors, certain employees and former employees of Linedata Services and members of their families

* Concurrently, the company also decided to cancel 492,000 of its own treasury shares representing 6.27 percent of the share capital of the Company

* Following the transactions the Consortium holds 51.5 pct of the share capital and 53.5 pct of voting rights in Linedata Services

* The Consortium will now launch a simplified obligatory public purchase offer (OPAS) for the remaining shares of Linedata Services, at a price of 25 euros per share

* Linedata also approved a public repurchase offer (OPRA)for 1,600,000 of its own shares (representing approximately 20 pct of the share capital) for their annulment, at a price of 25 euros per share

* The trading of Linedata Services shares on Euronext will resume as of May 26

Source text: bit.ly/1FKt83Y

