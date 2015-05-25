Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 2
ZURICH, May 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,816 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
May 25 Ibersol SGPS SA :
* Reported on Friday Q1 net profit of 2.4 million euros ($2.6 million) versus 653,631 euros a year ago
* Q1 turnover of 47.8 million euros versus 41.1 million euros year-on-year
* Q1 EBITDA of 5.8 million euros, 49.9 percent up year-on-year
Source text: bit.ly/1IYRhoy
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9095 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,816 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
* Says April total sales of 7083 vehicles versus 10,182 vehicles last year