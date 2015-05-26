May 26 Letus Capital SA :

* Said on Monday that Alina Przyborowska-Bednarowicz sold 3,832,646 shares (43.11 percent stake) of the company

* Currently Alina Przyborowska-Bednarowicz does not own any of Letus Capital's shares

* 2.2 million of the company's shares were bought at 0.38 zloty per share by a person affiliated with Letus Capital's proxy

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7533 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)