May 26 Pro Kapital Grupp AS :

* Said on Monday that informs that it has prolonged the redemption date of 88,887 "Pro Kapital Grupp convertible bond PKG7 25.05.2015"

* Said will redeem 22,224 Convertible Bonds PKG7

* Prolongs redemption date by 2 years and the new redemption date is May 25, 2017

* In total convertible bonds were prolonged with total issue price of 248,883.6 euros ($271,755) and convertible bonds with total issue price of 62,227.2 euros will be redeemed

* The convertible bonds bear an annual interest of 7 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)