BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
May 26 Pro Kapital Grupp AS :
* Said on Monday that informs that it has prolonged the redemption date of 88,887 "Pro Kapital Grupp convertible bond PKG7 25.05.2015"
* Said will redeem 22,224 Convertible Bonds PKG7
* Prolongs redemption date by 2 years and the new redemption date is May 25, 2017
* In total convertible bonds were prolonged with total issue price of 248,883.6 euros ($271,755) and convertible bonds with total issue price of 62,227.2 euros will be redeemed
* The convertible bonds bear an annual interest of 7 percent
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.