May 26 KB Yaroslavich :

* Said on Monday registered on May 22 share issue report for issue of 6 million additional shares priced 100 roubles ($1.99) a share

* Andzhela Sergeeva increased stake in company to 74.88 pct from 0.0091 pct

* Andrey Zolotov increased stake in company to 9.6873 pct from 0.0023 pct

* Lyudmila Ponidelko increased stake in company to 9.6873 pct from 0.0023 pct

* Evgeniya Trofimova decreased stake in company to 0.92 pct from 19.58 pct

* Svetlana Myagotina decreased stake in company to 0.85 pct from 17.98 pct

* Aleksey Demidov decreased stake in company to 0.92 pct from 19.56 pct

* Investment technologies CJSC decreased stake in company to 0.47 pct from 19.83 pct

* Optimatrade LLC decreased stake in company to 0.46 pct from 9.8 pct

* Avesta CJSC decreased stake in company to 0.46 pct from 9.79 pct

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1HtBVUT, bit.ly/1FcGySG, bit.ly/1FACyxO, bit.ly/1Av9E32, bit.ly/1LBCpLT, bit.ly/1HI7qgo, bit.ly/1Q7ZUgT, bit.ly/1dujN62, bit.ly/1SzMy10

Further company coverage:

($1 = 50.2550 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)