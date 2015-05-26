May 26 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Resolves to set first day of trading of ADIUVO Investment SA shares on NewConnect to May 27

* ADIUVO Investment SA will list 297,550 series C shares, 495,970 shares E shares, 250,000 series F shares, 200,000 series G shares, 500,000 series H shares, 500,000 series I shares and 297,500 series J shares

* ADIUVO Investment SA will be traded under short name ADIUVO and ticker ADV

Source text: bit.ly/1GAsFSH

(Gdynia Newsroom)