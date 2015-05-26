BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
May 26 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Resolves to set first day of trading of ADIUVO Investment SA shares on NewConnect to May 27
* ADIUVO Investment SA will list 297,550 series C shares, 495,970 shares E shares, 250,000 series F shares, 200,000 series G shares, 500,000 series H shares, 500,000 series I shares and 297,500 series J shares
* ADIUVO Investment SA will be traded under short name ADIUVO and ticker ADV
Source text: bit.ly/1GAsFSH
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.