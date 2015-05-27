BRIEF-JCDecaux refers to Conseil d'Etat
* Acknowledges today's decision by which Administrative Court validated procedure for awarding "Velib 2" contract to "Smoovengo" Group
May 27 NTT System SA :
* Signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett-Packard BV Amsterdam, Meyrin Branch, based in Geneva, Switzerland
* Under terms of agreement, company becomes an authorized distributor of HP brand consumer goods in Poland
* Partnership agreement was signed for indefinite period of time
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei