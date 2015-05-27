May 27 Selonda Aquaculture SA :

* Said on Tuesday that after approving share capital reduction by reducing its share's par value from 1 euro to 0.3 euros, it has approved a share capital increase of 50.4 million euros ($55.02 million) by capitalising financial obligations

* Said it has abolished preference rights of the company's existing shareholders

* Approved issuing of 168 million new shares with par value 0.3 euros each that will be distributed to its creditor banks analogically with its capitalised obligations

* Said the distribution value of the shares will be equal to their par value of 0.3 euros per share

Source text: bit.ly/1AxnSAn

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)