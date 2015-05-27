BRIEF-Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services posts FY pretax profit of 369.9 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of 369.9 million naira versus 231.9 million naira year ago
May 27 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA loss of 100,000 euros ($109,120) and FY 2016 EBITDA profit of 339,000 euros
* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 6.12 million euros and FY 2016 7.08 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 net loss of 724,000 euros and FY 2016 411,000 euros
