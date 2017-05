May 27 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Tuesday buys via its two wholly owned units three logistic warehouses for 18.5 million euros ($20.2 million)

* Buys logistic warehouses from UBS Real Estate GmbH using own company funds

($1 = 0.9178 euros)