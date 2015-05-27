BRIEF-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding joining to develop self-navigation systems - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei
May 27 Masmovil Ibercom SA :
* Sees FY 2015 revenue of 176.05 million euros ($191.30 million), FY 2016 revenue of 186.28 million euros and FY 2017 revenue at 196.64 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of 15.8 million euros, FY 2016 EBITDA at 22.3 million euros and FY 2017 EBITDA at 27.4 million euros
* FY 2015 numbers include acquisition of Grupo Embou y NEO
* Indexes down: 0.23 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)