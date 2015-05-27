(Corrects headline and bullet to read 500,000 euros instead of 500,00 euros.)

May 27 Amper SA :

* Says it has received two irrevocable share subscription orders of 500,000 euros ($541,500) each as part of its capital increase

Source text: bit.ly/1dwSCaI

