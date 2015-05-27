May 27 Cegedim SA :

* Q1 2015 revenues excluding activities held for sale of 121.3 million euros ($132.0 million), up 7.0 pct on a reported basis

* Q1 2015 EBIT from continuing activities before special items amounted to 8.2 million euros up 76.3 pct

* Raises its growth rate outlook for consolidated EBIT from continuing activities before special items from 5.0 pct to 10.0 pct

