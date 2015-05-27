US STOCKS-Wall Street drops with oil prices, health bill vote awaited
* Indexes down: 0.23 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 27 Cegedim SA :
* Q1 2015 revenues excluding activities held for sale of 121.3 million euros ($132.0 million), up 7.0 pct on a reported basis
* Q1 2015 EBIT from continuing activities before special items amounted to 8.2 million euros up 76.3 pct
* Raises its growth rate outlook for consolidated EBIT from continuing activities before special items from 5.0 pct to 10.0 pct
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Indexes down: 0.23 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* group's Open Fiber broadband unit has no plans for a tie-up with Telecom Italia or to list on the stock market