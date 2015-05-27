UPDATE 1-Turkey marketing 30-year US dollar benchmark bond
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Turkey has opened books for its first bond deal since last month's referendum on the constitution granted President Erdogan sweeping new powers.
May 27 Valore Italia Holding Di Partecipazioni SpA :
* FY 2014 loss of 2.7 million euros ($2.94 million) versus loss of 1.7 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 revenue of 2.5 million euros versus 2.4 million euros a year ago
* To propose capital increase for maximum of 1,861,132.87 euros by issuing up to 78,198,860 shares without nominal value Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Turkey has opened books for its first bond deal since last month's referendum on the constitution granted President Erdogan sweeping new powers.
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S