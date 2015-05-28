UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28Agronomia SpA :
* Said on Thursday its FY 2014 net profit of 215,000 euros ($22,913.10) versus net loss of 9,000 euros year ago
* FY EBITDA of 3.7 million euros versus 3.2 million euros year ago
* FY revenue of 23.2 million euros versus 25.4 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.