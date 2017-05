May 28 Biofrontera AG :

* Said on Wednesday 1,377,272 shares placed in capital increase

* Said proceeds of the issue amount to approx. 3.1 million euros ($3.39 million)(net)

* Said proceeds would be used to cover "PDUFA Fee" of US$ 2.335 million that Biofrontera will have to pay to the FDA prior to submitting the dossier for its medicament Ameluz

($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)