BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 DigiTouch SpA :
* Buys 99.1 percent of Back Office Srl, an Italian company specialized in mortgages, owner of "Mutuiperlacasa" website (www.mutuiperlacasa.com) that allows customers to compare loans and mortgages and find information about other financial products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.