May 28 KCI SA :

* Said on Wednesday that total value of deals signed between the company and its units and units affiliated to Grzegorz Hajdarowicz amounts to 4.6 million zlotys ($1.2 million)

* The deal of the greatest value was concluded on May 26, between MIZYAK INVESTMENT FUND LTD, Presspublica Sp. z o.o. and KCI

* Presspublica sp. z o.o. bought 430,000 shares (40.05 percent) of MM Conferences SA for 2 million zlotys plus FY 2014 dividend of 12,000 zlotys in total

* Will pay for purchase of MM Conferences SA shares

* Part of the consideration of this transaction, of up to 1.8 million zlotys, can be exchanged for the shares of Gremi Media SA to which KCI will have right of the first refusal

($1 = 3.7790 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)