UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28IVS Group SA :
* Reported on Wednesday that its subsidiary, IVS Italia SpA signed agreement to buy a business unit of vending company DAG-Distribuzione Automatica Generale Srl
* Provisional deal value is 3 million euros ($3.27 million) Source text for Eikon:
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.