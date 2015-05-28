BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line extends share repurchase program through April 2020
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. extends share repurchase program through April 2020
May 28 Pierre & Vacances SA :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 2014/2015 revenue of 650.7 million euros ($711.74 million), compared to 561.8 million euros a year ago (15.8% growth)
* Said the H1 2014/2015 net result was a loss of 87.2 million euros, which represents an improvement relative to H1 2013/2014 (loss narrowed by 20.7 percent)
* Reservations to date for Q3 2014/2015 are higher than in the year-earlier period
* Property development turnover for Q3 2014/2015 is expected to be lower than the Q3 2013/2014 level, in line with the expected phasing of property programmes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. extends share repurchase program through April 2020
* Q1 revenue rose 51 percent to $5.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: