May 28 Pierre & Vacances SA :

* Reported on Wednesday H1 2014/2015 revenue of 650.7 million euros ($711.74 million), compared to 561.8 million euros a year ago (15.8% growth)

* Said the H1 2014/2015 net result was a loss of 87.2 million euros, which represents an improvement relative to H1 2013/2014 (loss narrowed by 20.7 percent)

* Reservations to date for Q3 2014/2015 are higher than in the year-earlier period

* Property development turnover for Q3 2014/2015 is expected to be lower than the Q3 2013/2014 level, in line with the expected phasing of property programmes

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)