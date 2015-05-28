BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28Expert System SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that it signed binding agreement to buy 100 percent of TEMIS SA, a French company offering solutions in text analytics
* Deal value is 12 million euros ($13.13 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.