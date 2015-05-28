BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 United SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed definitive agreements to sell 100 percent of NCF Group Sp. z o.o. and NCF SA for 10 million zlotys ($2.7 million)
* Deal will be completed by June 10
* Proceeds from sale will be used for new investments projects
($1 = 3.7722 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.