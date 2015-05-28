BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 JCDecaux SA :
* Announced on Wednesday in the context of its share buy-back program the filing of simplified tender offer for 12,500,000 JCDecaux shares, representing 5.57 percent of the share capital (as of April 30, 2015)
* Offer price per share is 40 euros
* Total consideration to reach 500 million euros ($547.05 million) if the full number of shares subject to the offer are tendered
* Offer is to be primarily funded from the own resources of the company and in part by drawing on an existing credit facility
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.