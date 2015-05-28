BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Hellas Online SA :
* Q1 2015 turnover 49.7 million euros ($54.34 million) versus 54.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA at 10.8 million euros versus 13.4 million euros year ago
* Net debt on Mar. 31, 2015 at 191.6 million euros versus 156.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 gross loss at 2.58 million euros versus 1.29 million euros year ago
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.