May 28 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :
* Said on Wednesday it had priced bonds for a nominal amount
of 1.25 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in total
* The bonds issuance was divided in two tranches
* The nominal value of 4-year bonds with maturity on June 5,
2019 was set at 750 million euros, annual coupon at 1.863
percent, issue price at par
* The nominal value of 8-year bonds with maturity on June 5,
2023 was set at 500 million euros, annual coupon at 2.728
percent, issue price at par
* The company will use the net proceeds of the bond issuance
to repay a syndicated loan amounting to 1.04 billion euros, and
for other general corporate needs
($1 = 0.9149 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)