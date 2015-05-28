BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA (Wirtualna Polska) :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed deals to acquire two Internet radio stations OpenFM and PolskaStacja.pl
* OpenFM was purchased from GG Network SA and PolskaStacja.pl from Polska Stacja sc
* Total price of acquisition is 4 million zlotys ($1.1 million)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.