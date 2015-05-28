May 28 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA (Wirtualna Polska) :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed deals to acquire two Internet radio stations OpenFM and PolskaStacja.pl

* OpenFM was purchased from GG Network SA and PolskaStacja.pl from Polska Stacja sc

* Total price of acquisition is 4 million zlotys ($1.1 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1d0X80h

($1 = 3.7730 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)