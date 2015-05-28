BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
(Corrects story to reflect that the company only acquired 80.96 pct of Back Office Srl, with an option to buy further 18.14 pct by June 30, 2016. The company corrected its own statement.)
May 28 Digitouch SpA :
* Buys 80.96 percent of Back Office Srl, an Italian company specialised in mortgages
* Has option to buy further 18.14 percent by June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.