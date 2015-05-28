BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Amper SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Bluegrace United Ltd had not provided the proof for availability of funds to take part in Amper capital increase, as it decided not to carry out its investment until the negotiations with Cisco are completed
* Bluegrace United Ltd remains open to the investment conditional upon the cancellation of condition set by the banks
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.