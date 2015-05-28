May 28 Amper SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Bluegrace United Ltd had not provided the proof for availability of funds to take part in Amper capital increase, as it decided not to carry out its investment until the negotiations with Cisco are completed

* Bluegrace United Ltd remains open to the investment conditional upon the cancellation of condition set by the banks

