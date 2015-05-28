Agrium posts quarterly loss vs. year-ago profit
May 1 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc reported a quarterly loss on Monday, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to higher natural gas costs and lower phosphate prices.
May 28 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to suspend trading of Eurosnack SA shares from June 3 to June 16, due to change of their nominal value
