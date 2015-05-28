BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 Pegas Nonwovens
* Says will endeavour to continue with a progressive dividend policy in future
* Says subject to maintaining satisfactory financial performance and the absence of other attractive opportunities
* Says no specific payout ratio in terms of net profit or an anticipated dividend yield for future years has been set
* For a story on 2014 dividend: Further company coverage:
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing