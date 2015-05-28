May 28 Brivais Vilnis AS :

* Q1 profit of 47,521 euros ($51,997.48) versus 95,156 euros year ago

* Q1 net turnover of 2.1 million euros versus 2.3 million euros year ago

* In Q1 3.8 million cans were sold for 2.1 million euros

* In Q1 company produced a total of 4.9 million cans of various types (125) of fish products, including 2.3 million cans of sprat

