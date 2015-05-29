BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 RomReal Ltd :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 operating revenue 66,000 euros versus 61,000 euros year ago
* Q1 pretax profit 288,000 euros versus loss 2,000 euros year ago
* Expects the positive development in the real estate market to continue in 2015
* Expects to sell several assets during 2015
