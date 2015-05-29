May 29 Orolia Group :

* Reported on Thursday the launch of a share buyback of 500,000 of its shares aiming to reduce capital

* Price of the offer is 15 euros ($16.4) per share

* Duration of the offer is set at at least 20 days

($1 = 0.9136 euros)