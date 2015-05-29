BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University
May 29 Hawe SA :
* Said on Thursday that Whitestone Capital SA revokes its declaration of intention to take up shares of the new issue, issued on April 26
* Under declaration, Whitestone Capital was obliged to subscribe for new shares of company in capital increase, till May 15
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.