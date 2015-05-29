BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Internetowe Biura Sprzedazy Netshops.pl :
* Said on Thursday Hyperion SA sold 1,061,250 series C shares, representing its entire 43.12 percent stake in the company, in a privately negotiated transaction on March 4
* MNI SA acquired 1,061,250 series C shares, raising its stake in the company to 48.4 percent from 5.2 percent on March 4
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.