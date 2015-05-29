BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University
May 29Signaux Girod SA :
* Reported on Thursday H1 sales of 52.0 million euros ($56.9 million), down from 62.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss group share was 2.3 million euros, down from a profit of 207,000 euros a year ago


($1 = 0.9141 euros)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.