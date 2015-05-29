May 29 Imvest SpA :

* Said on Thursday that it reported FY 2014 net loss of 7.7 million euros ($8.4 million)

* FY 2014 operating loss of 2.6 million euros

* FY 2014 production value of 4.6 million euros

* Does not provide comparative data, since 2014 is the first year in which the company compiles consolidated statements after the introduction of a new regulation concerning the disclosure of results for market segment AIM of the Italian Stock Exchange

