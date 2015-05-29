May 29 Polmed SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed contract with Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Zdrowie SA for provision of health care services, for 24 months, starting June 1

* Estimated value of contract is about 9 million zlotys to 10 million zlotys ($2.65 million), whereas potential revenue for the company could reach 17 million zlotys per year

($1 = 3.7768 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)