BRIEF-Evolva signs two new distributor agreements in Europe for Veri-Te
* Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te Source text - http://bit.ly/2pIjVYV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 Polmed SA :
* Said on Thursday that it signed contract with Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Zdrowie SA for provision of health care services, for 24 months, starting June 1
* Estimated value of contract is about 9 million zlotys to 10 million zlotys ($2.65 million), whereas potential revenue for the company could reach 17 million zlotys per year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7768 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te Source text - http://bit.ly/2pIjVYV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 764 million euros ($834.14 million) versus 730 million euros year ago